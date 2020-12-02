Live TV
US stock futures head lower after setting records

By CNN Business

Published 7:07 AM ET, Wed December 2, 2020
2 min ago

US stock futures point to lower opening

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US futures fell slightly after hitting records Tuesday. 

Here's were things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were down 83 points, or 0.28%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.15% lower
  • Nasdaqfutures fell 0.12%

16 min ago

Salesforce to buy Slack in $27.7 billion deal

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy and Samantha Murphy Kelly

Salesforce (CRM) is buying workplace messaging app Slack (WORK) for $27.7 billion, marking the largest acquisition in the San Francisco-based cloud-based company's history.

Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce stock per Slack share. Salesforce announced the deal Tuesday in conjunction with its earnings release for its third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The move will allow Salesforce, which sells cloud-based customer relationship management software and other enterprise applications, to bolster its business offerings.

16 min ago

Australia is out of recession. Now it needs to avoid a trade war with China

From CNN Business' Jill Disis and Angus Watson

Australia's economy is growing again after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it into its first recession in three decades.

Now the country has to keep its precarious recovery on track while juggling a worsening relationship with China, its biggest export market.

The Australian economy grew 3.3% in the three months ended September compared to the prior quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The recovery was driven in large part by improved household spending, as Covid-19 restrictions were steadily lifted in most of the country. (The major exception was the highly populous state of Victoria, which was under strict lockdown for a chunk of the quarter because of a coronavirus resurgence.)

