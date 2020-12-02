Australia's economy is growing again after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it into its first recession in three decades.

Now the country has to keep its precarious recovery on track while juggling a worsening relationship with China, its biggest export market.

The Australian economy grew 3.3% in the three months ended September compared to the prior quarter , the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The recovery was driven in large part by improved household spending , as Covid-19 restrictions were steadily lifted in most of the country. (The major exception was the highly populous state of Victoria, which was under strict lockdown for a chunk of the quarter because of a coronavirus resurgence.)

