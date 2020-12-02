US futures fell slightly after hitting records Tuesday.
Here's were things stand this morning:
By CNN Business
From CNN Business' David Goldman
US futures fell slightly after hitting records Tuesday.
Here's were things stand this morning:
From CNN Business' Clare Duffy and Samantha Murphy Kelly
Salesforce (CRM) is buying workplace messaging app Slack (WORK) for $27.7 billion, marking the largest acquisition in the San Francisco-based cloud-based company's history.
Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce stock per Slack share. Salesforce announced the deal Tuesday in conjunction with its earnings release for its third quarter of fiscal 2021.
The move will allow Salesforce, which sells cloud-based customer relationship management software and other enterprise applications, to bolster its business offerings.
From CNN Business' Jill Disis and Angus Watson
Australia's economy is growing again after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it into its first recession in three decades.
Now the country has to keep its precarious recovery on track while juggling a worsening relationship with China, its biggest export market.
The Australian economy grew 3.3% in the three months ended September compared to the prior quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
The recovery was driven in large part by improved household spending, as Covid-19 restrictions were steadily lifted in most of the country. (The major exception was the highly populous state of Victoria, which was under strict lockdown for a chunk of the quarter because of a coronavirus resurgence.)