It's jobs week, and as usual we're kicking off with the ADP Employment Report.

A total of 534,000 jobs were added to private payrolls in November, slightly outpacing economists' expectations.

Large companies added the most jobs last month. Leisure and hospitality, as well as professional and business services, added the most jobs by sector.

The report shows there's "good potential for the rest of the year," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson told reporters on a call.

"Some of the bottlenecks we talked about this summer have receded," Richardson said, pointing at generous unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile the remarkable rally in the stock market and home prices "has given some higher income people options. We already saw a large portion of the Boomer workforce retiring. And they're in a better position now," she added.

That said, the recovering US labor market is also still struggling with a shortage of workers. Meanwhile there are still concerns about child care issues, as well as the pandemic as a whole. And the new Omicron virus variant isn't helping.

Richardson said Omicron's "impact will depend on a whole host of factors. But what we can say is in terms of the health conditions on the ground, we has a country are in a much better position than last year when case counts were skyrocketing and very few people were vaccinated."