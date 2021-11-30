Global stocks and oil prices are falling again after a brief respite Monday from the heavy sell-off triggered by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Stocks in Asia Pacific and Europe slid, and oil prices fell about 2% as more countries reported cases of the variant and imposed new travel restrictions. The mood was also dampened by a warning from Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel that current vaccines will struggle with Omicron.

"There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level . . . we had with [the] Delta [variant]," Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday. "I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to ... are like, 'This is not going to be good'."

South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) led losses in the region, falling 2.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) dropped 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell 1.6%. The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) was flat. China's economy got some good news Tuesday as its big factories showed signs of a recovery. European indexes opened about 1% lower.

