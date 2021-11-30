Follow CNN Business
Dow set to sink 400 points on worries about Omicron

By CNN Business

Updated 9:39 a.m. ET, November 30, 2021
7 min ago

Stocks slide again

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks opened in the red again Tuesday, rattled by renewed worries about the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

Investors fear that the variant could evade some immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies, sending the global economy back into trouble. Market participants will also be watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning.

1 min ago

Oil sinks on Omicron fears

From CNN Business' Jill Disis

Oil prices are sliding, after collapsing Friday on fears that the variant would hurt energy demand by eating into the amount of people driving and flying.

Both Brent crude, the global benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, fell about 4% to trade below $71 and $68 a barrel, respectively.

1 hr ago

US stocks set to open sharply lower

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures tumbled Tuesday after bouncing back Monday.

Jerome Powell, who is set to testify before the Senate Tuesday morning, wrote in prepared testimony that Omicron could worsen inflation, the job market and the supply chain crisis if it proves to be a potent virus.

  • Dow futures were down 400 points, or 1.1%.
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.9%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.5% lower.
1 hr 13 min ago

Stocks and oil prices fall as Moderna CEO says vaccines will struggle with Omicron

From CNN Business' Jill Disis

Global stocks and oil prices are falling again after a brief respite Monday from the heavy sell-off triggered by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Stocks in Asia Pacific and Europe slid, and oil prices fell about 2% as more countries reported cases of the variant and imposed new travel restrictions. The mood was also dampened by a warning from Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel that current vaccines will struggle with Omicron.

"There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level . . . we had with [the] Delta [variant]," Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday. "I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to ... are like, 'This is not going to be good'."

South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) led losses in the region, falling 2.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) dropped 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell 1.6%. The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) was flat. China's economy got some good news Tuesday as its big factories showed signs of a recovery. European indexes opened about 1% lower.

