Stocks are not enjoying what Powell and Yellen are saying

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal reserve chairman Jerome Powell as they arrived to testify during the Senate Banking Committee hearing on the CARES Act Oversight of Treasury and the Federal Reserve: Building a Resilient Economy on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

The stock market looks a lot uglier in the late morning than it did at the open... and we opened in the red!

All three major indexes are sharply lower as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are talking about the economy in Washington.

The Dow is 1.7%, or 590 points, lower, while the broader S&P 500 is down 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite has fallen 1.7%.

Why are markets so freaked out? It may have been the tapering talk...

The Fed announced an end to its pandemic-era stimulus program earlier this month, meaning that it is decreasing the amount of securities is buys every month. The pace of this so-called "taper" is now the next big topic. And it seemed that Powell indicated this pace could pick up given the health of the recovery and inflationary pressures.

Ouch -- at least for stocks. The stock market likes an accommodative Fed, so any tightening is news the market doesn't like.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin has given up its gains of the morning and is now flat -- compared with a 3% advance not long ago.