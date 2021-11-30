Stocks sink on Omicron and Fed fears

Just call it a flight to iSafety.

Apple (AAPL) was up 2.8% in late afternoon trading Tuesday. That made it one of only two Dow stocks in the green on what was a brutal day for markets due to the Omicron variant and Fed tapering worries. Nike (NKE) was the only other gainer.

Apple was also the second biggest winner in the S&P 500 and was just one of 28 stocks in that blue chip index trading higher. Vaccine maker Pfizer (PFE), a former Dow component, was the biggest winner in the S&P 500 with a nearly 3% gain.

There was no specific catalyst or news event to explain why Apple was bucking the down trend. But the iPhone maker is clearly a favorite of investors (and gadget lovers) thanks to its strong earnings and sales growth. Having $191 billion in cash on the balance sheet probably helps too. Apple stock even pays a small dividend.

Apple shares are now up nearly 25% this year and the company is worth a whopping $2.7 trillion. Investors are hoping the new iPhone 13 will keep the momentum going for the tech giant.