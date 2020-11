Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) shares moved higher in premarket trading following more good news about its Covid-19 vaccine.

A final analysis released Wednesday of the Phase 3 trial of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine shows it was 95% effective in preventing infections, even in older adults, and caused no serious safety concerns.

Pfizer said it will seek US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization "within days."

Pfizer's shares were up 3% and BioNTech stock climbed nearly 7%.