Lyft's (LYFT) business has been slashed nearly in half due to the ongoing pandemic.

The company reported Tuesday that its revenue fell 48% compared to a year ago in the third quarter, to just below $500 million. Active riders fell 44% over the same period , to 12.5 million riders.

Lyft's latest earnings report shows the ongoing negative impact of the pandemic on its business, but it also illustrates how it has rebounded since the second quarter of this year, when ridership plummeted to 8.7 million riders.

Shares are nearly 6% higher in premarket trading.

