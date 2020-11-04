Live TV
Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Presidential race

live news

Live

House and Senate races

Live Updates

US stocks swing wildly as Wall Street fears a contested election

By CNN Business

Updated 6:55 a.m. ET, November 4, 2020
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 24 min ago

US stocks swing wildly, pointing to a mixed open

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

US stock futures swung wildly early Wednesday as the prospects of a quick, decisive result to the election faded and President Donald Trump made baseless claims about the vote, leaving investors on edge.

Dow (INDU) futures had plunged more than 400 points, or 1.5%, after Trump prematurely claimed victory and said he would go to court to prevent legitimate votes from being counted.

Stocks later pared back losses but remain jumpy in premarket trading.

Here's were things stand this morning.

  • Dow futures were down 35 points, or 0.1%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.6% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 3%

Uncertainty is the enemy of markets. Investors had hoped that early results would point to a clear winner sooner rather than later, avoiding the nightmare scenario of a contested election.

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with the Dow logging its best day since July, as Wall Street had predicted a quick victory for former Vice President Joe Biden. The S&P had its best day in a month.

1 hr 14 min ago

China's yuan has its worst fall in years on fears of renewed US tension

From CNN Business' Laura He

The US presidential election is far from decided. But Chinese markets may already be getting jittery about the possibility that President Donald Trump could pull out a second term.

China's yuan briefly plunged as much as 1.4% against the US dollar on Wednesday as Trump remained in contention with former Vice President Joe Biden and was projected to win key states like Florida and Texas.

The drop in the offshore yuan, where the currency is traded more freely, is the largest single-day percentage drop since February 2018, according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist for Axi.

The offshore yuan eventually pared losses, and was last down 0.7%, or about 6.7 yuan per US dollar. The more tightly controlled onshore yuan slumped 0.6% after falling more than 1% in Shanghai.

"In light of China-US tensions, the [renminbi] market movement hinges on the US election outcome," according to Ken Cheung, chief foreign exchange strategist for Asia at Mizuho Bank. He wrote in a research note Wednesday that should Trump secure reelection, that would suggest "the extension of America First agenda and protectionism policy."

1 hr 16 min ago

Why the Nasdaq is rallying

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Although the broad S&P 500 is up less than 1% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up nearly 3%.

What's that all about?

David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise, said the Nasdaq gains could reflect the view that many big tech firms and other stocks that benefit from rapid growth would do better under President Donald Trump than stocks that get a boost from a general strengthening of the economy.

Still, the election is not close to being called, and strategists are cautioning against drawing early conclusions.

"We expect volatility to remain elevated," Credit Suisse told clients early Wednesday. "Amid the lack of clarity, patience is required."

1 hr 27 min ago

What about stimulus?

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Markets had rallied over the past few days, because investors believed the election would not be close and a winner would be decided Tuesday night. They also expected Democrats to take control of the Senate.

However, the winner of the presidential race has not yet been determined, and it's very much up in the air which party will hold control of the Senate in January.

Investors had been buying up stocks in anticipation that a Democratic-controlled Congress with a Democratic president could be more willing to pass a comprehensive and large fiscal stimulus plan to give the US economy a much-needed boost during the coronavirus pandemic. Economists are worried about the fate of the US recovery ahead of a difficult winter as Covid-19 cases rise again.

With election results still uncertain, the fate of economic stimulus remains unclear as well.

58 min ago

Wall Street's nightmare could be playing out

From CNN Business' Matt Egan and Julia Horowitz

Wall Street's nightmare scenario could be playing out, in which one or both presidential candidates contest the results of Tuesday's election.

Speaking at the White House early Wednesday, President Donald Trump attacked legitimate vote-counting efforts, suggesting attempts to tally all ballots amounted to disenfranchising his supporters. He also prematurely declared victory, and baselessly claimed a fraud was being committed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, urged patience.

CNN has not yet called several key races, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. In some places, it could take days to count all the votes.

"With Donald Trump clearly now pushing the case that this is going to be unfair, this is going to be challenged — that's just going to make markets anxious this could [take] weeks," ING chief international economist James Knightley told CNN Business.

The best historical parallel is the 2000 standoff between Al Gore and George W. Bush. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 12% between that election and the December 20 low, according to RBC.

1 hr 34 min ago

The US dollar will remain weak no matter who wins the presidency

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

The United States dollar has been weak for most of Donald Trump's presidency.

Tax cuts, a bigger deficit and several interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have pushed the greenback lower. But even if Trump loses to Joe Biden, the dollar may not dramatically rebound anytime soon.

A Biden administration would likely push for even more stimulus for consumers and small businesses because of the Covid-19 pandemic — especially if a blue wave gives Democrats control of the Senate.

This spending would likely weaken the dollar a bit further or, at a bare minimum, keep it relatively flat.

The US dollar ticked up 0.4% against a basket of top currencies this morning, while demand for benchmark 10-year US Treasuries rose, sending yields lower.

Read more here.

1 hr 32 min ago

Global markets rise

By CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

In Asia, stock markets were generally higher, although Chinese indexes remained muted after the shock suspension of Ant Group's giant IPO Tuesday left investors dazed. Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) finished up 1.7%, while South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) rose a more moderate 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite (COMP) rose 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) shed 0.2%.

European markets were mostly higher, with France's CAC 40 (CAC40) up 0.8% and Germany's Dax (DAX) increasing 0.6%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5% in London.