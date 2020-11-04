US stock futures swung wildly early Wednesday as the prospects of a quick, decisive result to the election faded and President Donald Trump made baseless claims about the vote, leaving investors on edge.

Dow (INDU) futures had plunged more than 400 points, or 1.5%, after Trump prematurely claimed victory and said he would go to court to prevent legitimate votes from being counted.

Stocks later pared back losses but remain jumpy in premarket trading.

Here's were things stand this morning.

Dow futures were down 35 points, or 0.1%

futures were down 35 points, or 0.1% S&P 500 futures were 0.6% higher

futures were 0.6% higher Nasdaqfutures rose 3%

Uncertainty is the enemy of markets. Investors had hoped that early results would point to a clear winner sooner rather than later, avoiding the nightmare scenario of a contested election.

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with the Dow logging its best day since July, as Wall Street had predicted a quick victory for former Vice President Joe Biden. The S&P had its best day in a month.