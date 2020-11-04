US services sector expands for fifth month in October

Here's another piece of regularly scheduled programming this morning: services sector data from the Institute for Supply Management.

In October the non-manufacturing (i.e. services) purchasing managers' index grew for the fifth straight month -- but the PMI came in lower than expected, at 56.6 points. It was also lower than in the previous month.

Still, any level over 50 does denote growth in the sector.

The ISM data is based on a survey, and respondents were cautiously optimistic about business conditions and the economy last month -- despite uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the election, as well as capacity and logistical constraints.