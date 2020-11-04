Live TV
US stocks rise sharply as election results keep trickling in

By CNN Business

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Wed November 4, 2020
2 hr 11 min ago

US services sector expands for fifth month in October

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Here's another piece of regularly scheduled programming this morning: services sector data from the Institute for Supply Management.

In October the non-manufacturing (i.e. services) purchasing managers' index grew for the fifth straight month -- but the PMI came in lower than expected, at 56.6 points. It was also lower than in the previous month.

Still, any level over 50 does denote growth in the sector.

The ISM data is based on a survey, and respondents were cautiously optimistic about business conditions and the economy last month -- despite uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the election, as well as capacity and logistical constraints.

2 hr 32 min ago

Biogen stock jumps on Alzheimer drug approval chances

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Shares of pharmaceuticals maker Biogen (BIIB) jumped more than 27% after the chances of approval for its Alzheimer's drug aducanumab shot higher based on evidence of effectiveness that the company provided to the Food and Drug Administration.

Trading in Biogen stock was briefly halted for the announcement.

2 hr 48 min ago

Aaaaand the Dow's up more than 600 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

If you blinked you missed it! And no, I don't mean the election outcome, because that's still uncertain.

The Dow is now more than 600 points, or 2.3%, up, and the trading day isn't even an hour old.

The S&P 500 is up 3.1% and the Nasdaq is up 4.1%.

There are still many hours left for trading to go all sorts of haywire, but right now, the only way seem to be up.

2 hr 59 min ago

The Dow climbs more than 500 points

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

About 45 minutes into the trading day, stocks have extended their gains.

The Dow climbed 1.9%, or more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 was up 2.5%.

The Nasdaq continued to lead the field with a 3.6% gain.

We’re in somewhat of a holding pattern in the markets amid the election uncertainty, aside from the big moves in tech this morning. We’d caution anyone from reading too much into tech’s rise as a predictor of who will take the oval office—could be driven by the increasing likelihood of a divided Congress, which puts a damper on hopes for increased regulation against this sector," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE.

Elections are always volatile, but investors shouldn't forget what else is happening around them: Covid-19 infections are rising, we still don't have a new stimulus package, and the jobs market recovery is slowing.

"So when the election is finally decided, we have a heck of a lot of challenges to tackle on the way to full recovery," he said in emailed comments.

3 hr 41 min ago

We're off to the races: Stocks open higher

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

America does not yet know who the next President will be -- the supposed "nightmare scenario" for the stock market. Yet US stocks nevertheless opened decidedly higher Wednesday morning.

Market analysts believed a delayed election outcome would cause widespread uncertainty, which is typically the enemy of Wall Street. The market isn’t showing signs of panic, though, perhaps because it had already priced in the fact that the election may not be decided anytime soon.

Growth stocks have performed well under the Trump administration and a second term could herald more of the same fruitful environment. At the same time, betting markets are still very clearly favoring Joe Biden to win, which would likely lead to more government stimulus.

4 hr 2 min ago

DraftKings stock pops after more states legalize sports betting

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Legal betting on sports is coming come to more states after voters in Louisiana, South Dakota and Maryland passed measures to allow such gambling.

Shares of several sports-betting companies spiked in early trading Wednesday: DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN), the casino company that owns a significant stake in Barstool Sports, as well as the London-based shares of Flutter Entertainment which owns FanDuel.

All three stocks have surged this year thanks to strong demand for sports betting once the basketball and hockey playoffs resumed and the baseball season got off to a later start this summer following delays brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said he was happy to see that the votes in Maryland and Louisiana appeared to be both "clear" and "decisive."

Unlike, of course, the outcome of the presidential election.

4 hr 6 min ago

Private payrolls show job gains were lower than expected in October

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

It's not only Election Day Week, it's also jobs week! (Please direct your complaints to the folks who make the schedules.)

As usual, the first jobs data point out of the gate was the ADP Employment Report, and it wasn't pretty.

America added 365,000 private sector jobs in October, according to ADP. That's nearly half the 650,000 economists had expected. Ouch. For comparison, 753,000 jobs were added in September.

The services sector added the most jobs, with the leisure and hospitality industries leading the way. After being decimated by the spring lockdown, it's these areas of the economy that still continue to recover at the fastest pace because they have the most ground to make up.

The ADP report doesn't predict what the government's official jobs report will say on Friday, but it gives us an indication of what its flavor might be.

Economists are worried that the labor market won't be able to continue recovering at the rate it has over the summer. As of last month, the United States was still down 10.7 million jobs from February. Whoever wins the presidential contest will have to work on fixing jobs.

5 hr 2 min ago

Stock futures extend their gains

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

We got about an hour and a half left until the opening bell rings on the New York Stock Exchange and futures are edging higher.

They extended their gains some, with Dow futures up 0.5%, or some 150 points, and futures for the S&P 500 up 1.6%. Nasdaq Composite futures were up a whopping 3.3%.

This isn't exactly the stock reaction to a delayed election outcome that was expected. Where Wall Street was hoping for certainty -- about both a winner and the next round of government stimulus -- we got delays. Usually markets hate uncertainty, but today they're headed higher in the face of just that.

One theory why the market, and particularly the Nasdaq, is up so much, is stocks that saw a rapid rise under the current Trump term could benefit from a second one.

Another theory is that markets are growing more confident that Joe Biden will end up winning. Betting markets are very clearly favoring a Democratic win, with PredictIt showing 80% for Biden.

But one way or another, investors expect volatility until the results are clear.

5 hr 25 min ago

Get ready for more executive orders

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

The outcome of the presidential election may not be clear just yet. But one thing may be certain. Either a President Biden or Trump in a second term may need to continue to rely on executive actions to get things done in Washington.

"If Biden wins, he will have a tough time passing a lot of things that will require legislation," said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management. "But he'll still have the executive orders. It could get unruly and messy."

Trade deals will be a major focus. If Biden does wind up as the next president, he could use some executive orders to strike new deals with other nations in order to try and restore some of the fractured relationships with allies and trade partners created by Trump.

"Executive orders will be big issue, especially on the trade front. Biden would want a more multilateral approach," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist with The Colony Group.