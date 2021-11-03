Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will sell some of its bedding, storage and baby furniture at Kroger (KR) beginning next year, the two companies announced late Tuesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond's items will first be available on Kroger's website for delivery in early 2022 and then in dedicated mini shops at select Kroger stores.

The retailer also said that it will start its own third-party marketplace online to expand its product assortment and would complete a three-year $1 billion stock buyback program two years ahead of schedule.

Shares are trading 55% higher in premarket trading.

Read more here.