US stocks hover near record territory

By CNN Business

Published 6:35 AM ET, Wed November 3, 2021
1 min ago

Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar following Kroger partnership

From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will sell some of its bedding, storage and baby furniture at Kroger (KR) beginning next year, the two companies announced late Tuesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond's items will first be available on Kroger's website for delivery in early 2022 and then in dedicated mini shops at select Kroger stores.

The retailer also said that it will start its own third-party marketplace online to expand its product assortment and would complete a three-year $1 billion stock buyback program two years ahead of schedule.

Shares are trading 55% higher in premarket trading.

7 min ago

US stocks mixed after record Dow close

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Stocks are flat Wednesday after surging to records Tuesday. With strong earnings investors have been energized – and extremely greedy, according to CNN Business’ Fear & Greed Index.

But a jobs report at the end of the week and a Federal Reserve rate announcement Wednesday could change sentiment if the news isn’t what Wall Street is hoping for. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:25 am ET:

  • Dow futures fell 28 points or 0.08%
  • S&P 500 futures slid 0.05%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.11% higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 36,000 mark for the first time Tuesday following a gain of about 140 points, or 0.4%.

Investors had to wait only a little more than three months for the Dow to climb from its last thousand-point milestone -- 35,000 -- to this one. But for some, the Dow 36,000 vigil has been going on for 22 years.

16 min ago

Zillow exits its home buying business

From CNN Business' Anna Bahney

Zillow (Z) is getting out of the iBuying business and will shut down its Zillow Offers division, resulting in a 25% reduction in its staff.

In its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, the company said it will see a total write-down of more than $540 million as a result of its exit from the business, which buys homes and resells them.

As a result of shutting down Zillow Offers, the company said it will be cutting some 2,000 jobs.

Last month, the company said it was halting new purchases of homes because supply chain disruptions and the labor shortage were causing it to get backlogged on the homes it was renovating and preparing for sale.

16 min ago

Americans grow pessimistic on the economy as high inflation lingers

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Nearly two-thirds of Americans describe the economy as poor in a new poll that comes amid high inflation and supply chain turmoil.

The poll, released Monday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found just 35% of Americans now call the national economy good. That's down from 45% in September and similar to the views in January and February, before most vaccines were widely available to most Americans.

Sixty-five percent of Americans in the poll said the economy is in poor shape.

