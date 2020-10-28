The market hasn't even been open an hour, and the stocks dashboard looks crimson.

The Dow is down 700 points, or more than 2.6%, mid-morning. The broader S&P 500 fell 2.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite is down 2.9%.

It's looking like a rough day for the market, which has had to grapple with rising coronavirus infections and election uncertainty over the past weeks. With Election Day only six days away, anxiety has taken over the market.