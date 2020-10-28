Employees work at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Betim, Brazil, on June 10. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler returned to profitability in the third quarter and posted record results.

The automaker recorded net income of €1.5 billion, or $1.8 billion, excluding special items. That follows losses in both the first and second quarters, as the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown auto plants and cut deeply into car sales across the globe.

Sales rebounded strongly in the third quarter, though not quite to the levels reported a year ago. Revenue was off 6% in the quarter compared to a year earlier, as the company sold 1.03 million cars and trucks, off 3%.

The company reinstated guidance to say it expects to have adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $3.5 billion and $4.1 billion, though it will have an industrial cash burn as much as $1.1 billion for the year. Its best case scenario on cash burn would be to break even.

The results are a sign of a rebound in the auto industry overall. Shares of Fiat Chrysler, along with rivals General Motors and Ford, are all up more than 30% since the beginning of June. Ford is also due to report a return to profitability after the bell on Wednesday, and GM is due to report the same next week. But shares of Fiat Chrysler were slightly lower in European trading and premarket trading in the US following the report.