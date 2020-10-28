Live TV
Stock futures tumble as coronavirus cases soar

By CNN Business

Updated 7:47 a.m. ET, October 28, 2020
1 min ago

Fiat Chrysler posts record profit

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Employees work at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Betim, Brazil, on June 10.
Employees work at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Betim, Brazil, on June 10. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler returned to profitability in the third quarter and posted record results.

The automaker recorded net income of €1.5 billion, or $1.8 billion, excluding special items. That follows losses in both the first and second quarters, as the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown auto plants and cut deeply into car sales across the globe.

Sales rebounded strongly in the third quarter, though not quite to the levels reported a year ago. Revenue was off 6% in the quarter compared to a year earlier, as the company sold 1.03 million cars and trucks, off 3%.

The company reinstated guidance to say it expects to have adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $3.5 billion and $4.1 billion, though it will have an industrial cash burn as much as $1.1 billion for the year. Its best case scenario on cash burn would be to break even.

The results are a sign of a rebound in the auto industry overall. Shares of Fiat Chrysler, along with rivals General Motors and Ford, are all up more than 30% since the beginning of June. Ford is also due to report a return to profitability after the bell on Wednesday, and GM is due to report the same next week. But shares of Fiat Chrysler were slightly lower in European trading and premarket trading in the US following the report.

9 min ago

October 28 is historically the best day for the markets. Umm... not this time

From CNN Business' David Goldman

The stock market's best day of the year, historically, is October 28.

The S&P 500 has risen an average of 0.54% over the past 70 years, according to LPL Research. October 28 has been boosted by some stellar market days: A year ago today, the S&P 500 hit a record high (at the time). October 28, 2008 was the Dow's second-best day ever (at the time).

No one was celebrating today, though. The market is in steep selloff mode, and Dow futures are down 500 points.

21 min ago

Another company benefitting from the pandemic: Tupperware

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Tupperware (TUP), the container company looking to reinvent itself, reported a 14% jump in sales.

CEO Miguel Fernandez said the there's "increased consumer demand for our innovative and environmentally friendly products, as more consumers cook at home and are concerned with food safety and storage."

Sales for the third quarter were $477 million — a 12% increase compared to the same time a year ago.

Tupperware shares surged 10% in premarket trading. The stock is up 150% for the year.

17 min ago

Pandemic shopping pays off for UPS

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

A UPS driver pushes a trolley with packages during a delivery in New York, on October 13.
A UPS driver pushes a trolley with packages during a delivery in New York, on October 13. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A surge in online shopping during the pandemic is paying off for UPS.

The shipping company reported strong third-quarter earnings with its average daily volumes soaring 13.8% because of residential demand. That led to a nearly 16% rise in revenue compared the same quarter a year ago.

"Our results were fueled by continued strong outbound demand from Asia and growth from small and medium-sized businesses,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a statement.

UPS (UPS) shares jumped more than 2% in premarket trading.

46 min ago

GE offers glimmer of hope despite pandemic turmoil

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

General Electric is making progress in its effort to rebound from the pandemic even as jet engine orders continued to plunge.

The struggling conglomerate posted third-quarter results that were better than Wall Street feared:

  • Surprise adjusted profit
  • Revenue fell 17%, beating estimates
  • No longer burning cash, Industrial free cash flow of $514 million.

In another positive, GE (GE) expects to generate industrial free cash flow of at least $2.5 billion during the fourth quarter -- and positive free cash flow in 2021.

GE's beaten-down stock popped 6% in premarket trading.

Larry Culp, GE's CEO, said in a statement that the company is "managing through a still-difficult environment," marked by orders that "remain under pressure."

However, GE Aviation continues to get hammered by the pandemic. The jet engine maker's profit plunged 79% as orders were more than cut in half.

GE is also still hurting from its exposure to fossil fuels. The company announced a $400 million writedown of assets in its coal power business. GE recently declared it won't build new coal-fired power plants.

And GE is setting aside $100 million to cover potential costs of ongoing investigations by the SEC.

1 hr 10 min ago

Happening today: CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google will be grilled in Senate hearing

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff

The Senate Commerce Committee will question the CEOs of Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) and Twitter (TWTR) amid cries of conservative bias and threats to change a crucial law, known as Section 230, that protects the companies' ability to moderate content as they see fit.

The hearing comes less than a week before the US election and as social media companies have been bracing for an onslaught of misinformation and disinformation. In recent days, Facebook and Twitter have both taken action to slow the spread of some content, bringing about allegations of bias, censorship and even election interference.

Read more here.

1 hr 24 min ago

US stocks point to a sharply lower open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Stock futures are sharply lower for the third-straight day as coronavirus cases pick up across America and the world.

Lockdowns in Europe portend potential business shutdowns and restrictions across America once again, sinking the economy further into recession. And this time, there is no stimulus on the horizon to save the economy. 

Here's where things stand this morning.

  • Dow futures were down 445 points, or 1.8%
  • S&P 500 futures were 1.4% lower
  • Nasdaqfutures fell 1%

1 hr 23 min ago

Microsoft earnings beat expectations, driven by video game sales and cloud demand

From CNN Business Shannon Liao

Microsoft (MSFT) reported a solid quarter as the pandemic drove demand for its cloud and video game businesses.

The company reported $37.2 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, well above analysts' predictions of $35.8 billion.

Revenue in the intelligent cloud segment reached $13 billion, up 20% from the year-ago period. Personal computing revenue was up 6% to $11.85 billion, seeing a boost from Xbox and Microsoft Surface devices sales.

Microsoft's shares are slightly lower in premarket trading.

Read more here.

1 hr 23 min ago

Shares in these American automakers are surging. None of them are Tesla

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Call it the stealth auto stock rally.

Shares of General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAUare all up more than 30% since the start of June.

That's not Tesla (TSLA) territory, which has soared more than 150% over that period, but it's certainly enough to outperform the broader market -- the S&P is up about 12% over the same period.

The rally has been fed by a number of factors. Read more here.