General Electric is making progress in its effort to rebound from the pandemic even as jet engine orders continued to plunge.

The struggling conglomerate posted third-quarter results that were better than Wall Street feared:

Surprise adjusted profit

Revenue fell 17%, beating estimates

No longer burning cash, Industrial free cash flow of $514 million.

In another positive, GE (GE) expects to generate industrial free cash flow of at least $2.5 billion during the fourth quarter -- and positive free cash flow in 2021.

GE's beaten-down stock popped 6% in premarket trading.

Larry Culp, GE's CEO, said in a statement that the company is "managing through a still-difficult environment," marked by orders that "remain under pressure."

However, GE Aviation continues to get hammered by the pandemic. The jet engine maker's profit plunged 79% as orders were more than cut in half.

GE is also still hurting from its exposure to fossil fuels. The company announced a $400 million writedown of assets in its coal power business. GE recently declared it won't build new coal-fired power plants.

And GE is setting aside $100 million to cover potential costs of ongoing investigations by the SEC.