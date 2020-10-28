Dow and S&P 500 log worst day since June

It was another ugly day for Wall Street and the second sharp selloff of the week. Worries about rising coronavirus infections, a retightening of pandemic restrictions in Europe, as well as uncertainty about the election and future stimulus to boost the economy have investors in a vice.
The Dow closed 3.4%, or 943 points, while the broader S&P 500 ended 3.5% lower.
It was the worst performance since June for both indexes.
The Nasdaq Composite closed 3.7% lower, its worst day since early September.