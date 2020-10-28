Dow and S&P 500 log worst day since June

Solar energy leader First Solar (FSLR) is one of the few bright spots in the market sky Wednesday. Shares soared more than 10% after the company reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

First Solar's stock is now up about 65% this year. The entire industry is on fire in 2020. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) has more than doubled in 2020.

This rally is in part due to hopes that a potential Joe Biden presidency and possible blue wave in the Senate will lead to more federal government investments in solar and other forms of alternative energy -- even though Biden has said he does not specifically endorse the Green New Deal plan proposed by the more progressive Democrats in Congress.

First Solar did not address the US political outlook in its conference call with analysts Tuesday, but CEO Mark Widmar did (perhaps tellingly) note that a so-called Green Deal in Europe has benefited the company.

"The Green Deal, which could make solar the number one source of electricity in Europe by 2025 is an example of how political leaders are bundling post-pandemic economic recovery with decarbonization commitments," he said.