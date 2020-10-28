The Dow is now down 900 points

The market looks a mess today but at least the selloff isn't gathering much more steam at midday.

"If you ask three people you hear three different reasons for why the market is selling off," said Nancy Tengler, chief investment strategist at Tengler Wealth Management, on the CNN Business digital live show Markets Now.

Uncertainty about the election outcome next week, further government stimulus and rising Covid-19 infections are weighing on the market. It's already the second selloff of the week, and it might not be the last.

"We will continue to see volatility for at least the next few weeks and maybe longer than that," Tengler said.

But this might also be an opportunity for buyers, although Tengler advises her clients not to "invest your politics."

The outlook for US stocks, however, is good, she said. At the end of the day there is little attractive alternative to the US equity market, and the lagged effects of government stimulus will also continue to feed through, she said.