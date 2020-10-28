You blinked and now the Dow is down more than 860 points

Well, that was quick. The Dow is now more than 860 points lower. That's almost 3.1%. Phew.

It's that kind of day.

The S&P 500 is down 3.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 3.2%.

For context, if the market closed right now, it would be the index's worst day in four and a half months -- since June 11, when the Dow fell 6.9%.

The S&P and the Nasdaq are looking at their worst day since early September.