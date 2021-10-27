McDonald's (MCD) shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Same-store sales rose 14.6% compared to the same time period in 2019. The fast food chain credited the continued strength of its new chicken sandwiches, a celebrity meal deal with singer Saweetie and the nationwide expansion of its loyalty program for the improved sales.

An increase in check prices from larger order sizes and menu price increases also contributed to sales spike.

McDonald's stock is up more than 10% for the year.