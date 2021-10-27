From supply chain chaos to worker shortages, America's economic recovery ran into some serious challenges in the third quarter of the year.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expect that between July and September America's economy grew at the slowest pace since the recovery began — an annualized rate of 2.7% — and a massive step down from the 6.7% rate in the spring.

At 2.7%, the pace of US gross domestic product growth, the broadest measure of economic activity, would pretty much be where it was before the pandemic. The growth rate in the third quarter of 2019, for example, was 2.8%.

So it's not ... terrible. It's just bad news by recovery standards.

