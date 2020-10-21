Live TV
Wall Street remains hopeful that Congress will pass a stimulus package

By CNN Business

Updated 7:06 a.m. ET, October 21, 2020
1 min ago

Contested election is investors' No. 1 fear

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

An early declaration of victory for either candidate would sharply lower the risk of a contested election, which recently ranked as the most commonly cited fear by portfolio managers polled by RBC Capital Markets.

But a one-two punch of no contested election and a blue wave that paves the way for powerful fiscal stimulus could set off a relief rally on Wall Street, Mills said.

"The market will be happy about not having a Bush-Gore 2.0 situation," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation, alluding to the five-week standoff that followed the 2000 election. "The market really abhors a vacuum."

Hogan said although markets are probably going to head higher in 2021 no matter who wins, there is probably more "upside" if Joe Biden wins. "This market has been tiptoeing into position for a Biden victory," he said.

Read more here.

32 min ago

US stocks point to cautiously higher open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Tuesday's stimulus deal deadline has come and gone, and Mitch McConnell has thrown cold water on Senate approval of any agreement between the House and the Trump administration. Yet investors are still somewhat hopeful that a deal can get done. Stock futures are a bit higher Wednesday morning.

Here's where things stand this morning.

  • Dow futures were up 7 points, or 0.2%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.09% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 0.10%

Wall Street managed to hang onto some of its gains and closed higher Tuesday.

43 min ago

Netflix shares fall after it reports slowing subscriber growth

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Netflix (NFLX) stock fell around 5% in premarket trading after a mixed earnings report late Tuesday.

The streaming giant posted slowing growth in new subscriptions and lower-than-expected profits, a sign that the streaming giant's pandemic bump may be petering out.

Netflix added 2.2 million net memberships in the three months ended September 30, down from 6.8 million new members during the same period in the prior year.

The additions bring Netflix's total subscribers to nearly 195.2 million, lower than the 196.2 million Wall Street analysts had projected.

Read more here.

40 min ago

Google shares higher despite DOJ lawsuit

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

The Trump administration on Tuesday sued Google in what is the largest antitrust case against a tech company in more than two decades.

In its complaint, the Justice Department makes sweeping allegations that Google (GOOG) has stifled competition to maintain its powerful position in the marketplace for online search and search advertising.

Investors apparently weren't alarmed: Shares closed more than 1% higher Tuesday and are flat in premarket trading.

Read more here.

42 min ago

Snap stock soars over 25% on strong user growth

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff

Snapchat announced late Tuesday it had 249 million daily active users at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 18% compared to the same time a year earlier. That figure also increased compared to the previous quarter.

Revenue jumped 52% to $679 million compared to the previous year, hitting a record high and exceeding Wall Street's expectations.

The average number of Snaps — or disappearing photos and videos — created by users each day increased 25% compared to a year ago. Users also spent more time watching the company's slate of shows: That figure grew by more than 50% year-over-year.

Shares of parent company Snap (SNAP) surged more than 25% in premarket trading.

Read more here.