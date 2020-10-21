An early declaration of victory for either candidate would sharply lower the risk of a contested election, which recently ranked as the most commonly cited fear by portfolio managers polled by RBC Capital Markets.

But a one-two punch of no contested election and a blue wave that paves the way for powerful fiscal stimulus could set off a relief rally on Wall Street, Mills said.

"The market will be happy about not having a Bush-Gore 2.0 situation," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation, alluding to the five-week standoff that followed the 2000 election. "The market really abhors a vacuum."

Hogan said although markets are probably going to head higher in 2021 no matter who wins, there is probably more "upside" if Joe Biden wins. "This market has been tiptoeing into position for a Biden victory," he said.

