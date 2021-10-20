Facebook (FB) is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices.

The company plans to announce the new name next week, the Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Facebook wants to be known for more than social media, according to the tech publication.

Facebook does not comment on rumor or speculation, a company spokesperson said in response to a question about the potential name change.

