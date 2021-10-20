US stock futures were flat Wednesday as investors continue to balance stronger-than-expected earnings with labor shortages, a global supply chain crisis, surging prices and a slowing economic rebound.
Here's where things stand as of 6:25 am ET:
By CNN Business
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Facebook (FB) is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices.
The company plans to announce the new name next week, the Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Facebook wants to be known for more than social media, according to the tech publication.
Facebook does not comment on rumor or speculation, a company spokesperson said in response to a question about the potential name change.
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
Netflix now has 213.5 million subscribers globally, having added 4.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2021, the company reported on Tuesday.
That number beat the streaming service's own expectations as well as those of analysts. The company also forecast that it would have 222 million subscribers for the next quarter.
The results immediately sent the company's stock up by as much as 2% in after hours trading before going negative nearly as much as the night went on.
Netflix's third quarter profit was $1.4 billion, up from $790 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue jumped 16%, to $7.4 billion.