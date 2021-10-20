Stocks inch higher

US stocks rose modestly at Wednesday’s opening bell.

The Dow opened 0.1%, or 33 points, higher, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite also opened up 0.2%.

The economic calendar is quiet with the exception of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report on economic conditions in the different Fed districts, which is due at 2pm.

As for earnings season, Tesla (TSLA) and IBM (IBM) are among the companies reporting results after the closing bell today.