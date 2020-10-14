A person walks past a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York City on September 24. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond is selling its Christmas Tree Shops unit, its institutional Linen Holdings business, and a distribution center located in Florence, New Jersey.

The sales will raise $240 million. The company brought in a new CEO in January and announced a plans to restructure in February, just before the Covid-19 pandemic shook the retail industry.

Among its turnaround efforts are plans announced in July to close about 200 stores -- mostly Bed Bath & Beyond brand locations-- over the next two years. At least 63 of the stores will close by the end of the year. Most of the stores were money-losing locations. It also cut 2,800 jobs in August, about 5% of its workforce.

The company recently reported a profitable second fiscal quarter with net income of $218 million, compared to a net loss of $139 million in the year-earlier period.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were little changed following the after-hours announcement Tuesday.