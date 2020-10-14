An E-Trade survey of "experienced investors" think that President Donald Trump winning next month's presidential election over Joe Biden would be better for the markets — but barely.

The results show an almost even divide with 50% investors thinking a Trump victory is better for markets compared to 44% , while 6% said neither.

That's a slightly different point of view from Goldman Sachs (GS), which said in a recent report that a "blue wave would likely prompt us to upgrade our forecasts" and be good for the markets.

It's true that if Democrats sweep into power early next year, it would likely translate to higher taxes and regulation . Such a reversal from the Trump agenda could eat into corporate profits and the earnings for affluent families.

But Biden is also promising a bonanza of government spending that, coupled with extremely low interest rates, would likely speed up the economy.