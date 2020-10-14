Live TV
Wall Street brushes off vaccine concerns, pointing to a higher open: October 14, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 6:52 a.m. ET, October 14, 2020
2 min ago

More investors still think Trump will be better for the stock market than Biden

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

An E-Trade survey of "experienced investors" think that President Donald Trump winning next month's presidential election over Joe Biden would be better for the markets — but barely.

The results show an almost even divide with 50% investors thinking a Trump victory is better for markets compared to 44%, while 6% said neither. 

That's a slightly different point of view from Goldman Sachs (GS), which said in a recent report that a "blue wave would likely prompt us to upgrade our forecasts" and be good for the markets.

It's true that if Democrats sweep into power early next year, it would likely translate to higher taxes and regulation. Such a reversal from the Trump agenda could eat into corporate profits and the earnings for affluent families.

But Biden is also promising a bonanza of government spending that, coupled with extremely low interest rates, would likely speed up the economy.

18 min ago

US stock futures point to a higher open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Investors shrugged off another delay in a Covid-19 vaccine trial, focusing instead on bank earnings. Both Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly halted their vaccine trials after at least participant became unexpectedly ill.

Here's where things stand this morning.

  • Dow futures were up 83 points, or 0.29%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.26% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 0.23%

Wall Street closed in the red on Tuesday after trading mixed for most of the session.

24 min ago

Apple shares muted after iPhone 12 reveal

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Apple (AAPL) announced the iPhone 12 in a virtual event on Tuesday. The various models are 5G-equipped, meaning they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless networks.

Apple will be hoping that its historically loyal user base will continue to shell out the big bucks to upgrade, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy and forces millions to stay home. 

Investors, however, aren't overly impressed. The stock closed nearly 3% lower Tuesday and are flat in premarket trading.

Read more here.