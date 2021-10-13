Follow CNN Business
US stock futures move higher as earnings season kicks off

By CNN Business

Updated 7:27 a.m. ET, October 13, 2021
1 min ago

Boeing tells US employees Covid-19 vaccinations are mandatory 

From CNN Business' Rob McLean

Boeing issued a vaccine mandate to US-based employees Tuesday evening, as it prepares to comply with the Biden administration's rules for Covid vaccine requirements for federal contractors.

Although the rules have not yet been published, several companies have begun preparing their employees in the meantime.

“To ensure compliance with President Biden’s executive order for federal contractors, Boeing is requiring its U.S.-based employees to either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation (based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief) by Dec. 8," the company said in a statement.

It remains unknown if all employees of a company that contracts with the government must be vaccinated. The Biden administration also plans to require companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine mandates or test their employees weekly for Covid.

Boeing employs 140,000 workers worldwide. Roughly, 11 percent of those workers are based overseas, according to a company spokesperson.

37 min ago

US stocks point to a higher open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures were slightly higher ahead of the start of earnings season, kicked off by a number of banks’ quarterly financial updates. Investors will also be looking at a key inflation report due at 8:30 am ET.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

  • Dow futures were up 40 points or 0.1%
  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.4% lower.

US markets fell slightly Tuesday after investors grew increasingly cautious about the pace of the economic rebound.

37 min ago

Peak oil is coming. That won't save the world

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

The shift to clean energy is sending the oil industry into decline. But the world needs a much more ambitious plan to save the climate and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

That's according to the International Energy Agency, which said in its global energy outlook published Wednesday that more aggressive climate action is needed as world leaders prepare for the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

"The world's hugely encouraging clean energy momentum is running up against the stubborn incumbency of fossil fuels in our energy systems," Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. "Governments need to resolve this at COP26 by giving a clear and unmistakeable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling up the clean and resilient technologies of the future."

More than 50 countries and the European Union have pledged to meet net zero emissions targets. If they live up to those commitments, demand for fossil fuels will peak by 2025, but global CO2 emissions would only fall 40% by 2050, far short of net zero.

In that scenario, the world would still be consuming 75 million barrels of oil per day by 2050 — only 25 million barrels per day less than today.



39 min ago

Biden to discuss supply chain crisis with US ports and carriers

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The US government is stepping up its efforts to relieve the supply chain nightmare that has led to shortages of some goods, higher prices for consumes and now threatens to slow the economic recovery.

The White House will work with companies and ports on a "90-day sprint" to alleviate bottlenecks, according to a senior administration official. Some will start working 24/7 to address the backlogs.

The Port of Los Angeles will move to 24/7 service, bringing it into line with operations at the Port of Long Beach, which is already working on a 24/7 schedule, the official said. Those two ports handle 40% of container traffic in the US.

Around the world, ports are congested as a result of the rapid rebound in demand for commodities and goods as much of the global economy has recovered from the pandemic. Shipping costs have soared, and companies wanting to move goods around are struggling because there just aren't enough ships or containers available. All the while prices are going up for consumers.



43 min ago

Jamie Dimon bashes bitcoin again, calling it 'worthless'

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Say what you want about JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, but he's consistent about his disdain for bitcoin.

Dimon once again attacked the top cryptocurrency, calling it "worthless" during a virtual summit Monday.

"I personally think bitcoin is worthless, but I don't want to be a spokesperson," he said during a virtual appearance at the Institute of International Finance Meeting before adding, "I don't care, it makes no difference to me. I don't think people should smoke cigarettes."

Read more here.