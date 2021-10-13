Boeing issued a vaccine mandate to US-based employees Tuesday evening, as it prepares to comply with the Biden administration's rules for Covid vaccine requirements for federal contractors.

Although the rules have not yet been published, several companies have begun preparing their employees in the meantime.

“To ensure compliance with President Biden’s executive order for federal contractors, Boeing is requiring its U.S.-based employees to either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation (based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief) by Dec. 8," the company said in a statement.

It remains unknown if all employees of a company that contracts with the government must be vaccinated. The Biden administration also plans to require companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine mandates or test their employees weekly for Covid.

Boeing employs 140,000 workers worldwide. Roughly, 11 percent of those workers are based overseas, according to a company spokesperson.