US President Donald Trump tweeting an end to new stimulus talks until after the election is dealing a major blow to airlines that are struggling during the pandemic, industry groups said Tuesday.

Major US airline stocks fell sharply when Trump tweeted that the Senate would no longer consider the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill proposed by House Democrats. The bill included $25 billion for airlines —new relief that airlines say would have allowed them to bring the roughly 50,000 workers they furloughed on October 1 back on the job.

Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants blasted Trump and Republicans in Congress

As Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi moved close to a deal that would provide relief to working people across the country, President Trump issued one tweet to blow up the deal and leave millions of essential workers in freefall," Nelson said. "

