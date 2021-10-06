Constellation Brands (STZ), the maker of Corona Hard Seltzer, said this morning it took a $66 million writedown "relating to excess inventory of hard seltzers," citing a slowdown in the once-hot beverage in the United States.

That warning echoes previous news from Boston Beer, which makes Truly Hard Seltzer. In July, it said that the "hard seltzer category and overall beer industry were softer than we had anticipated" — sending its stock plunging.

Constellation Brands investors didn't seem to be as shaken by its news: Shares were down barely 1% in premarket trading.