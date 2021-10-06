Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Stock futures stumble as Wall Street fears energy price surge

By CNN Business

Published 6:32 AM ET, Wed October 6, 2021
4 min ago

US stocks set to slide at the open

US stock futures tumbled Wednesday morning as the roller coaster ride for the markets continues. Investors have been unsure what to think – inflation, Chinese corporate debt issues, the Fed easing its stimulus program, and a slumping economic rebound have caught Wall Street off guard.

Today, investors seem to be most concerned about rising energy prices. Natural gas prices are at a near-13-year high and oil surged to a 7-year high, around $79 a barrel. That could exacerbate inflationary concerns and slow the economic recovery. 

That’s among the reasons why investors are ditching US Treasury bonds. The 10-year yield rose to 1.55%, up from 1.53% Tuesday. 

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

  • Dow futures fell 355 points or 1.04%
  • S&P 500 futures slid 1.22%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 1.41% lower.

Stocks staged a rebound Tuesday, rallying across the board as Wall Street bounced back from a sell-off at the start of the week.

The Dow closed up 0.9% or 312 points, while the S&P 500 finished 1.1% higher. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.3%.

12 min ago

Oil tops $79 for the first time since 2014 after OPEC rejects calls for more output

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Oil prices on Tuesday climbed to their highest level in nearly seven years after OPEC and its allies declined to significantly ramp up production.

US crude jumped another 1.4% to settle at $78.93 a barrel. For much of the day, it was trading above $79 a barrel, a level unseen since November 10, 2014. The 63% spike in oil prices so far this year is amplifying inflationary pressures weighing on the world economy.

Prices at the pump remain elevated. The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose to $3.20 on Tuesday, up from $2.19 a year ago, according to AAA.

Read more here.

10 min ago

US default would trigger 'significant volatility' and 'breakages' in financial system, SEC Chairman warns

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, warned lawmakers Tuesday that a US default would likely set off historic stress in financial markets because Treasuries are the bedrock of the entire system.

"Although we don't know for sure, we'd have significant volatility in the markets and we'd see some breakages in the system, but I couldn't predict which firms," Gensler said during the House Financial Services Committee hearing.

Gensler, who previously served as a senior official at the Treasury Department and led the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, added that there is great uncertainty over what would happen to mortgages, auto loans and money market funds — as well as the banks that rely on money market funds.

We'd be in very uncharted waters. The uncertainties abound about this," Gensler said.

Read more here.