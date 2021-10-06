US stock futures tumbled Wednesday morning as the roller coaster ride for the markets continues. Investors have been unsure what to think – inflation, Chinese corporate debt issues, the Fed easing its stimulus program, and a slumping economic rebound have caught Wall Street off guard.

Today, investors seem to be most concerned about rising energy prices. Natural gas prices are at a near-13-year high and oil surged to a 7-year high, around $79 a barrel. That could exacerbate inflationary concerns and slow the economic recovery.

That’s among the reasons why investors are ditching US Treasury bonds. The 10-year yield rose to 1.55%, up from 1.53% Tuesday.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

Dow futures fell 355 points or 1.04%

S&P 500 futures slid 1.22%.

Nasdaq futures were 1.41% lower.

Stocks staged a rebound Tuesday, rallying across the board as Wall Street bounced back from a sell-off at the start of the week.

The Dow closed up 0.9% or 312 points, while the S&P 500 finished 1.1% higher. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.3%.