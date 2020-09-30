A chaotic presidential debate sent stock futures tumbling this morning, after President Donald Trump reiterated that he would not necessarily accept the election results and refused to quell potential unrest that could ensue. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to escalate, yet Trump cast doubt on masks' effectiveness and said he wanted to quickly open parts of the US economy that remain shut down.

Stocks ended in the red on Tuesday. A better-than-expected consumer sentiment number yesterday didn’t help markets much, as investors remain skeptical that Washington will come to an agreement on a new stimulus package.