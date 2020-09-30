Another look at GDP shows Q2 was ever-so-slightly less terrible ... but still really bad

The Bureau of Economic Analysis published its third look at US gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of the economy -- this morning and revised just how bad things were between April and June.
In a nutshell: They were ever-so-slightly better, but still really terrible on the whole.
The GDP collapse was revised to a seasonally-adjusted annualized -31.4%, from -31.7% before. This slight improvement was due to higher consumer spending.
The government updates the GDP number when more data becomes available.
The US economy was in a recession this year, defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP contractions. The first estimate of third-quarter GDP growth is due on October 29, and economists expect a sharp rebound -- which would spell the end of the technical recession, even if the economy isn't recovered fully.