Another look at GDP shows Q2 was ever-so-slightly less terrible ... but still really bad

Shares of Palantir, the secretive data analysis company, and Asana, which makes workplace software, are due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

Each is doing so by directly listing shares rather than through a more traditional initial public offering or super-trendy blank check merger. It's an unconventional method that's only been utilized by two other major companies, Spotify (SPOT) and Slack (WORK).

The market value of Palantir, which will trade under the ticker symbol of "PLTR," is expected to be in excess of $20 billion when it begins trading.

Asana, which will have the ticker "ASAN" market cap will be worth more than $5 billion.

Why go public this way? Going public via direct listing tends to be quicker and involves less scrutiny, since firms are just selling existing shares. It also allows longtime investors to cash out without a flood of new shares diluting the value of their holdings.

This could shake up the IPO market. Depending on how successful these debuts are, there could be more companies choosing to go public this way going forward — especially if private firms are given the green light to raise new money from direct listings as well, as not all startups are able to simply list existing shares. Some may want to still raise funds.

The market is watching. Once shares list, investors will closely watch how they perform in early trading. Asana, in particular, could benefit from huge enthusiasm for software companies as the pandemic drags on.