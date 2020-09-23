Live TV
US stock futures head higher: September 23, 2020

By CNN Business

Published 6:51 AM ET, Wed September 23, 2020
58 min ago

Stock futures point up

It was looking touch and go there for a while, but sentiment seems to be improving on Wall Street.

Investors continue to brace for some volatility over the next few weeks: There is no clear path for a new stimulus package, political fights about a new Supreme Court judge are already underway and the US presidential election is coming up.

During a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said more fiscal stimulus was likely needed, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the next stimulus package should include targeted help for hard-hit industries.

But policymakers appear to have agreed on a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Here's where things stand this morning.

  • Dow futures were up 214 points, or 0.79%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.56% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 0.59%

US stocks finished higher on Tuesday, rebounding from their sharp losses in the prior session.

42 min ago

Elon Musk promises a $25,000 Tesla

From CNN Business' Peter Valdes-Dapena

Elon Musk ended Tesla's (TSLA) big battery event Tuesday evening with some big promises about the pricing of Tesla's future cars and the announcement of a new ultra-fast version of today's Model S.

After reviewing improvements in Tesla's own battery designs and manufacturing advancements that could result in huge reductions in battery costs, Musk promised a $25,000 Tesla electric car that would be available in about three years.

That would be much cheaper than any car Tesla has made so far. Musk has a history of sometimes under-delivering on promises, or even not delivering at all. Years ago, Tesla promised a $35,000 electric car, the Tesla Model 3, but even then the Model 3 was only available at that price for a short time.

41 min ago

Walmart, UPS and others are staffing up for an online shopping surge this holiday season

From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn

The upcoming holiday shopping stretch will look much different for retailers in a pandemic.

Instead of preparing for door-busters on Black Friday and frenzied shopping in stores before Christmas, many retailers and shipping companies are beginning to staff up in anticipation of a flood of online delivery and curbside pickup orders.

Walmart (WMT), which has already hired more than 500,000 workers in stores and across its supply chain since March to meet growing demand in the pandemic, said Wednesday that it will hire more than 20,000 seasonal workers in e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country "to prepare for an expected increase in online shopping."

