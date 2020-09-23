It was looking touch and go there for a while, but sentiment seems to be improving on Wall Street.

Investors continue to brace for some volatility over the next few weeks: There is no clear path for a new stimulus package, political fights about a new Supreme Court judge are already underway and the US presidential election is coming up.

During a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said more fiscal stimulus was likely needed, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the next stimulus package should include targeted help for hard-hit industries.

But policymakers appear to have agreed on a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Here's where things stand this morning.

Dow futures were up 214 points, or 0.79%

S&P 500 futures were 0.56% higher

Nasdaq futures rose 0.59%

US stocks finished higher on Tuesday, rebounding from their sharp losses in the prior session.