Stock futures bounce back ahead of Fed decision

By CNN Business

Published 7:12 AM ET, Wed September 22, 2021
4 Posts
41 min ago

China's Evergrande meets crucial debt deadline but another looms

From CNN Business' Laura He

China's Evergrande Group will pay interest due Thursday on one of its bonds, but it's keeping rattled investors guessing about the fate of second, bigger payment due this week.

The troubled Chinese real estate conglomerate said Wednesday in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that issues regarding a payment on a domestic yuan bond have been "settled through negotiations."

Many questions remain unanswered, though. Evergrande did not elaborate on the terms of the payment. The amount of interest it owes on the bond is about 232 million yuan ($36 million), according to data from Refinitiv.

Read more here.

42 min ago

US stocks point to a higher open

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Anneken Tappe

US stocks tried but failed to rebound Tuesday, after concerns about potential contagion from Chinese real estate giant Evergrande's debt crisis led to the worst session for the market in months.

However, stocks appear to be making a turnaround and are higher.

Here's where things stand as of 6:30 am ET:

  • Dow futures rose 226 points or 0.67%
  • S&P 500 futures jumped 0.81%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.39% higher.

42 min ago

Here's why the Fed won't announce tapering this week

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal this week as the recovery has run into some roadblocks.

Most notably: the Delta variant.

Mere weeks ago, investors were convinced the central bank would announce a tapering of its massive pandemic stimulus program at its September meeting, which began Tuesday. But some somber economic data, including a very disappointing jobs report and changes in consumer sentiment on the back of rising Covid-19 cases, have pushed back expectations for the taper timeline.

Read more here.

42 min ago

American Airlines and JetBlue sued by DOJ over their airline alliance

From CNN's Christina Carrega and Pete Muntean

The Department of Justice has sued two major airlines on Tuesday, alleging the companies created an alliance that raised prices and reduced choice for air passengers traveling to and from major cities in the United States' Northeast region.

JetBlue (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL) last year created the "Northeast Alliance" that operates out of four major airports in Boston and New York City.

The DOJ says the two companies committed to trading information on which routes to fly, when to fly them, who would fly them, and what size planes to use for each flight.

"The department cannot allow American Airlines to further consolidate the airline industry where competition is already in a critical shortage," Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division told reporters.

Read more here.