Oil futures surged more than 2% to $39.14 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that US stockpiles unexpectedly shrank.

Americans had been using less oil as the pandemic led people to ditch their commutes in favor of working from home -- or not working at all, for many. Although just one week's worth of data, the drawdown on supply is potentially encouraging.

Oil prices could continue to rise as Hurricane Sally is made landfall on the Gulf coast today, disrupting oil production and refineries.