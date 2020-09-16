Stocks open higher

US stocks ticked higher at the open on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy update at 2pm ET.

The stock market has enjoyed unprecedented stimulus from the central bank and the government during the pandemic crisis, which has pushed the market higher. Now investors are anxiously awaiting what the Fed might do next, especially after it announced a change to its inflation target last month.

In economic data, August retail sales were weaker than expected, sparking worries about consumers growing more cautious again.