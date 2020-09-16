Live TV
US stocks rise ahead of the Fed meeting: September 16, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 11:05 a.m. ET, September 16, 2020
1 hr 35 min ago

Stocks open higher

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks ticked higher at the open on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy update at 2pm ET.

The stock market has enjoyed unprecedented stimulus from the central bank and the government during the pandemic crisis, which has pushed the market higher. Now investors are anxiously awaiting what the Fed might do next, especially after it announced a change to its inflation target last month.

In economic data, August retail sales were weaker than expected, sparking worries about consumers growing more cautious again.

1 hr 13 min ago

Kohl's slashes corporate jobs by 15%

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

A Kohl's store in Jersey City, New Jersey, is pictured on August 16.
A Kohl's store in Jersey City, New Jersey, is pictured on August 16. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kohl’s eliminated 15% of jobs at its corporate headquarters and other corporate offices this week.

Kohl’s did not give a headcount for how many jobs it eliminated. It had about 122,000 employees in total last year -- including store employees -- with 37,000 of those jobs being full-time positions.

The Wisconsin-based department store chain will save about $65 million annually from the job cuts, and that it will spend $23 million on severance and other separation costs.

Kohl’s returned to profitability in the three month period ending Aug. 1, earning $47 million, after posting a $495 million loss (excluding special items) in its fiscal first quarter because of pandemic-related store closures. But that income is still down from the $241 million it earned a year earlier, as revenue plunged 23%.

Department store chains including Kohl's were having trouble even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Those problems have been made worse with millions of people out of work and unable to spend money, and millions more working from home and not needing to spend as much on dressier clothes.

4 hr 34 min ago

US stock futures point higher ahead of the Fed meeting

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US futures were pointing to a higher open ahead of the Fed's meeting. Investors are hoping the Fed will provide more detail about its new low-rate policy and provide more support for economic stimulus.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 71 points, or 0.3%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.5% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 0.4%

4 hr 31 min ago

Oil surges 2% on surprisingly dwindling supply

By David Goldman

Oil futures surged more than 2% to $39.14 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that US stockpiles unexpectedly shrank.

Americans had been using less oil as the pandemic led people to ditch their commutes in favor of working from home -- or not working at all, for many. Although just one week's worth of data, the drawdown on supply is potentially encouraging.

Oil prices could continue to rise as Hurricane Sally is made landfall on the Gulf coast today, disrupting oil production and refineries.

4 hr 34 min ago

The outlook for top global economies is improving, OECD says

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

The huge shock to many of the world's biggest economies from the coronavirus pandemic may not be quite as bad as economists feared just a few months ago.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development upgraded its forecast for global economic output this year, noting that while declines were still "unprecedented in recent history," the outlook has improved slightly since June.

The Paris-based agency said it now expects the world economy to shrink by 4.5% in 2020 before expanding by 5% in 2021. Previously, the OECD said it thought the global economy would contract by 6% this year and grow 5.2% next year.

But the agency, which represents the world's biggest economies, warned that headline figures mask major discrepancies. While it significantly boosted its 2020 forecasts for the United States and China, and slightly raised the outlook for Europe, the OECD lowered its expectations for developing countries such as Mexico, Argentina, India, South Africa, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.