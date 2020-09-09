Tesla (TSLA), one of the best performing US stocks this year, suffered its worst trading day since it went public 10 years ago.

Shares of Tesla lost 21% of their value Tuesday after Standard & Poor's declined to add it to its index of 500 major US stocks. Being added to the index would have required portfolio managers who mirror the index to buy additional shares. Part of the rise in Tesla shares in recent months was on anticipation that would happen.

However, it's poised to recoup some of those losses: Shares are up nearly 7% in premarket trading.

