Stock futures are bouncing back after a disastrous day on Wall Street: September, 9, 2020

By CNN Business

Published 6:36 AM ET, Wed September 9, 2020
28 min ago

Tesla shares poised to rebound after suffering its worst day ever

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Tesla (TSLA), one of the best performing US stocks this year, suffered its worst trading day since it went public 10 years ago.

Shares of Tesla lost 21% of their value Tuesday after Standard & Poor's declined to add it to its index of 500 major US stocks. Being added to the index would have required portfolio managers who mirror the index to buy additional shares. Part of the rise in Tesla shares in recent months was on anticipation that would happen.

However, it's poised to recoup some of those losses: Shares are up nearly 7% in premarket trading.

Read more here.

35 min ago

Futures point to a rebound following a lower Tuesday

US stock futures and European markets advanced Wednesday as investors set aside renewed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and looked past a sharp decline in the value of tech shares.

The upward swing came after a tech sell-off battered US stocks on Tuesday and pushed the Nasdaq into correction territory, reflecting a decline of 10% from its recent peak. The Nasdaq (COMPclosed down 4.1% on Tuesday.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 184 points, or 0.67%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.94% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 1.97%

34 min ago

Oil prices are collapsing after Saudi Arabia sends ominous signal

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Demand fears are once again rippling through the oil patch.

US oil prices plunged 7% Tuesday to $36.76 a barrel. It was crude's worst day and lowest closing price in nearly three months. At one point, oil was down as much as 9%. Brent crude, the world benchmark, fell below $40 a barrel for the first time since late June.

Read more here.