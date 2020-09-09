Live TV
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Stocks are bouncing back after a disastrous day on Wall Street: September, 9, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 10:38 a.m. ET, September 9, 2020
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 7 min ago

US stocks bounce back

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday, rebounding from the prior session’s dramatic selloff during which the Nasdaq Composite fell into correction territory (defined as a 10% drop from the peak).

Tuesday’s selloff was just the latest day of tech stocks losing in value following the summer rally. That said, there is no particular driver for the rebound today. 

  • The Dow rose 0.9%, or 256 points.
  • The S&P 500 climbed 1.3%.
  • The Nasdaq opened 2% higher.
1 hr 45 min ago

Slack's stock tanks as billing growth slows

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

More people are working from home, which should be good news for Slack as employees rely on it even more to stay connected with their co-workers. But Slack (WORK) reported disappointing billings growth after the closing bell Tuesday.

That could be a sign that sales growth will slow -- and shares plunged more than 15% in early trading Wednesday.

Slack did post solid gains in overall revenue and paid customers. But the numbers weren't good enough to satisfy Wall Street, given that Slack stock had already surged 30% in 2020 on expectations that it would be one of the biggest winners in the stay-at-home coronavirus economy.

Slack CFO Allen Shim acknowledged on a conference call with analysts Tuesday afternoon that it wound up offering some customers credits, installment billing plans and other concessions because of disruptions. He added that growth flattened for many of its customers in the quarter.

But CEO Stewart Butterfield also dismissed concerns that Microsoft (MSFT), which has invested heavily in its own collaborative software tool named Teams, is taking business from Slack.

Butterfield said Slack has "won over and over again" with customers using Microsoft's Office 365. 

"While no doubt it causes some friction and it's another thing for us to overcome, it doesn't put any kind of ceiling or limiter on our growth," Butterfield added.

2 hr 43 min ago

Marriott is laying off about 17% of its corporate workforce

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Marriott International (MAR) is laying off 673 employees at its corporate headquarters in Maryland, a sign that the pandemic-stricken travel industry isn't close to recovering.

The Maryland-based hotel chain announced the layoffs in a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notice. Marriott employs about 4,000 people at its Bethesda headquarters.

Marriott has furloughed thousands of hotel employees as demand dried up. It's made no secret how badly Covid-19 is destroying business, saying in May that the pandemic is "having a more severe and sustained financial impact on Marriott’s business than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis, combined."

The stock is down 30% for the year.

3 hr 11 min ago

LVMH says $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany can't go ahead

From CNN Business' Michelle Toh

LVMH (LVMHF) says it can't complete its planned acquisition of Tiffany (TIF), which would have been the biggest luxury goods deal in history.

The French conglomerate announced Wednesday that as things stand, it would not "be able to complete" the $16.2 billion deal — which was announced last November — because of "a succession of events which undermine the acquisition."

Those events included a recent letter from the French government calling on the company to defer its takeover of Tiffany until January 2021 in response to the US threat of taxes on French products, LVMH said in a statement.

Tiffany shares slumped nearly 9% in premarket trading.

Read more here.

4 hr 5 min ago

Tesla shares poised to rebound after suffering its worst day ever

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Tesla (TSLA), one of the best performing US stocks this year, suffered its worst trading day since it went public 10 years ago.

Shares of Tesla lost 21% of their value Tuesday after Standard & Poor's declined to add it to its index of 500 major US stocks. Being added to the index would have required portfolio managers who mirror the index to buy additional shares. Part of the rise in Tesla shares in recent months was on anticipation that would happen.

However, it's poised to recoup some of those losses: Shares are up nearly 7% in premarket trading.

Read more here.

4 hr 11 min ago

Futures point to a rebound following a lower Tuesday

US stock futures and European markets advanced Wednesday as investors set aside renewed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and looked past a sharp decline in the value of tech shares.

The upward swing came after a tech sell-off battered US stocks on Tuesday and pushed the Nasdaq into correction territory, reflecting a decline of 10% from its recent peak. The Nasdaq (COMPclosed down 4.1% on Tuesday.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 184 points, or 0.67%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.94% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 1.97%

4 hr 10 min ago

Oil prices are collapsing after Saudi Arabia sends ominous signal

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Demand fears are once again rippling through the oil patch.

US oil prices plunged 7% Tuesday to $36.76 a barrel. It was crude's worst day and lowest closing price in nearly three months. At one point, oil was down as much as 9%. Brent crude, the world benchmark, fell below $40 a barrel for the first time since late June.

Read more here.