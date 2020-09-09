US stocks bounce back

More people are working from home, which should be good news for Slack as employees rely on it even more to stay connected with their co-workers. But Slack (WORK) reported disappointing billings growth after the closing bell Tuesday.

That could be a sign that sales growth will slow -- and shares plunged more than 15% in early trading Wednesday.

Slack did post solid gains in overall revenue and paid customers. But the numbers weren't good enough to satisfy Wall Street, given that Slack stock had already surged 30% in 2020 on expectations that it would be one of the biggest winners in the stay-at-home coronavirus economy.

Slack CFO Allen Shim acknowledged on a conference call with analysts Tuesday afternoon that it wound up offering some customers credits, installment billing plans and other concessions because of disruptions. He added that growth flattened for many of its customers in the quarter.

But CEO Stewart Butterfield also dismissed concerns that Microsoft (MSFT), which has invested heavily in its own collaborative software tool named Teams, is taking business from Slack.

Butterfield said Slack has "won over and over again" with customers using Microsoft's Office 365.

"While no doubt it causes some friction and it's another thing for us to overcome, it doesn't put any kind of ceiling or limiter on our growth," Butterfield added.