US stocks lose steam

By CNN Business

Published 6:35 AM ET, Wed September 8, 2021
14 min ago

US stock futures poised to open lower

US stocks ended Tuesday like they started it: mixed. While the Dow and S&P 500 both fell, the Nasdaq Composite finished at a new all-time high, rising 0.1%.

That appears to be the same this morning, with stocks looking sluggish.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

  • Dow futures fell 57 points or 0.16%
  • S&P 500 futures slipped 0.11%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.07% lower.

13 min ago

Chinese investors pour $1 billion into BlackRock's new fund

From CNN Business' Diksha Madhok

BlackRock's new investment fund in China — the first owned entirely by a foreign firm — has attracted $1 billion from Chinese investors in its first week.

The world's largest asset manager said Wednesday that the fund — which has now raised 6.68 billion yuan — was officially established this week and has attracted more than 111,000 investors. It started offering investment products to individual Chinese investors late last month.

"We are very proud of achieving this milestone for our China fund management business, and are grateful for investors' overwhelming support," said Rachel Lord, BlackRock's chair and head of Asia Pacific, in a statement.

Read more here.

13 min ago

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Tuesday was a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% — below the $43,000 mark.

The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.

The move received some criticism in El Salvador, where people protested, as well as abroad.

Read more here.

13 min ago

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at event on September 14

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Apple (AAPL) will likely reveal its latest lineup of iPhones next week.

The company sent out press invitations Tuesday for a virtual event -- with the tagline "California Streaming" -- that will take place on Tuesday, September 14, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple is expected to add four new smartphones to its lineup: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It's also reportedly readying its Apple Watch Series 7 -- with new health features and better battery life -- and its next-generation AirPods 3, featuring a design more in line with its higher-end AirPods Pro, spatial audio support and touch controls.

Read more here.