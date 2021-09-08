Apple (AAPL) will likely reveal its latest lineup of iPhones next week.
The company sent out press invitations Tuesday for a virtual event -- with the tagline "California Streaming" -- that will take place on Tuesday, September 14, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Apple is expected to add four new smartphones to its lineup: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
It's also reportedly readying its Apple Watch Series 7 -- with new health features and better battery life -- and its next-generation AirPods 3, featuring a design more in line with its higher-end AirPods Pro, spatial audio support and touch controls.
Read more here.