It's been the same story for the past several months, so why not continue it today? Stocks are rallying on hopes for more stimulus from Congress and the Federal Reserve.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to allocate money to help people hurt most by the recession, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving to temporarily halt evictions for some Americans struggling to pay their rent .

That gave investors the warm fuzzies Wednesday morning, as efforts to prop up the economy continue to send stocks soaring.

Here's where things stand this morning:

Dow futures were up 214 points, or 0.8%

S&P 500 futures were 0.8% higher

futures were 0.8% higher Nasdaqfutures rose 1.2%

Stocks hit yet another record Tuesday, and the Dow moved into positive territory for the year again.