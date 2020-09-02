Live TV
Dow futures surge on more stimulus talk

Updated 6:23 a.m. ET, September 2, 2020
2 min ago

Futures point to a strong open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

It's been the same story for the past several months, so why not continue it today? Stocks are rallying on hopes for more stimulus from Congress and the Federal Reserve.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to allocate money to help people hurt most by the recession, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving to temporarily halt evictions for some Americans struggling to pay their rent .

That gave investors the warm fuzzies Wednesday morning, as efforts to prop up the economy continue to send stocks soaring.

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were up 214 points, or 0.8%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.8% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures rose 1.2%

Stocks hit yet another record Tuesday, and the Dow moved into positive territory for the year again.

2 min ago

Kodak stock soars after big hedge fund buys stake

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Eastman Kodak, the erstwhile photography leader that lost its way in the digital age, wants to reinvent itself as a drug company in the era of Covid-19. And one top hedge fund seems to like the strategy.

D.E. Shaw, a money manager run by billionaire David Shaw owns a more than 5% stake in Kodak.

Kodak (KODK) disclosed the D.E. Shaw investment in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Monday. D.E. Shaw bought more than 3.9 million shares of the company.

Shares of Kodak soared 25% on the news Tuesday. The stock is now up nearly 70% this year.

Read more here.