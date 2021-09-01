Follow CNN Business
US stocks look to rebound

By CNN Business

Published 6:30 AM ET, Wed September 1, 2021
3 min ago

US stocks hope to rebound

Stock futures were looking to rebound Wednesday.

US stocks fell Tuesday on a mostly quiet day for the markets. But stocks enjoyed solid increases in August, including a seventh consecutive monthly gain for the S&P 500. 

Here's where things stand as of 6 am ET:

  • Dow futures rose 100 points or 0.3%
  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.3% higher.

5 min ago

Google pushes its return to the office back to 2022

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Google has yet again postponed a full return to the office, announcing that its employees can continue to work remotely until next year. The decision follows similar ones already made by the company's tech industry peers like Facebook and Amazon.

Google (GOOGL) workers around the world will not be required to return to their offices until at least Jan. 10, 2022, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a note to employees on Tuesday. (The policy only applies to Google and not its parent company Alphabet, a company spokesperson said).

