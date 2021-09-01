Google has yet again postponed a full return to the office, announcing that its employees can continue to work remotely until next year. The decision follows similar ones already made by the company's tech industry peers like Facebook and Amazon.
Google (GOOGL) workers around the world will not be required to return to their offices until at least Jan. 10, 2022, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a note to employees on Tuesday. (The policy only applies to Google and not its parent company Alphabet, a company spokesperson said).
