Many Americans are spending their days indoors as the pandemic continues to spread across the United States, but they're also seeking outdoor adventures when they need some fresh air. That's where Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) comes in.

Dick's sales at stores open at least a year increased 11% in the first three weeks of the third quarter, and the company's online sales jumped 194% during the second quarter, according to an earnings report released Wednesday.

"We had an exceptionally strong Q2 in which we delivered our highest ever quarterly sales and earnings," Edward W. Stack, Dick's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said.

Dick's stock surged 10% in premarket trading.