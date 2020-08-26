Live TV
Stocks look for their fourth-straight record: August 26, 2020

By CNN Business

Published 6:45 AM ET, Wed August 26, 2020
10 min ago

Futures point to a mixed open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Here's where things stand this morning:

  • Dow futures were down 50 points, or 0.2%
  • S&P 500 futures were flat
  • Nasdaqfutures were up 0.3%

Stocks hit a record high Tuesday for the third-consecutive session, as investors are optimistic about government plans for coronavirus treatments, the potential for more stimulus and the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China.

10 min ago

Palantir files paperwork to go public

From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien and Rachel Metz

Palantir, the Silicon Valley data-analytics company known for taking on controversial work for the US government, filed paperwork Tuesday indicating its intent to go public.

The company, which has long shrouded itself in secrecy, reported that it has never turned a profit and that about a third of its revenue came from its three biggest customers.

In the first six months of 2020, it reported revenue of $481 million, up nearly 50% from a year earlier, and losses of $164 million, down from $280 million the same period a year prior. It lost $580 million on revenue of $743 million in 2019.

Read more here.

10 min ago

Exxon was the world's largest company in 2013. Now it's being kicked out of the Dow

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

For decades, ExxonMobil (XOM) was an unstoppable machine. It made gobs of money, spent that cash wisely and rewarded shareholders lavishly.

As recently as 2013, Exxon was the the most valuable company on the planet. Its market value topped out at $446 billion in mid-2014, the last time crude prices traded above $100 a barrel.

But Exxon is now a shell of its former self.

A series of strategic decisions backfired badly, from betting on natural gas at the top of the market to being late to America's shale boom.

Exxon is now losing money for the first time in decades. Its long track record of raising the dividend is in doubt. Exxon is the poster child for the fossil fuels industry at a time of deep concern about the climate crisis. And the company's market value has crumbled by a staggering $267 billion from the peak.

Read more here.