Palantir, the Silicon Valley data-analytics company known for taking on controversial work for the US government, filed paperwork Tuesday indicating its intent to go public.

The company, which has long shrouded itself in secrecy, reported that it has never turned a profit and that about a third of its revenue came from its three biggest customers.

In the first six months of 2020, it reported revenue of $481 million, up nearly 50% from a year earlier , and losses of $164 million, down from $280 million the same period a year prior. It lost $580 million on revenue of $743 million in 2019.

