Here's where things stand this morning:
The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Tuesday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States.
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Here's where things stand this morning:
The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Tuesday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States.
From CNN Business Anneken Tappe
The S&P 500 (SPX) closed at an all-time high on Tuesday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States.
The index, which is the broadest measure of Wall Street, had been hovering in record territory for days but repeatedly fell short of reaching the milestone. But Tuesday was finally the day. It close up 0.2%, the first record since February 19.
The record is a big deal, because it means it only took Wall Street five months to go from the most recent trough -- after the pandemic selloff in March -- to a new peak. This would make the Covid bear market the shortest in history, at just 1.1 months, said S&P Dow Jones Indices' Howard Silverblatt. Stocks fell into a bear market during the spring selloff.
Analysis from CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) are splitting their stocks to push the per-share price lower. Could Amazon, Chipotle or Netflix be next? Amazon and Chipotle both have quadruple digit stock prices while Netflix is trading near $500 a share.
The Apple and Tesla splits will soon make those stocks more affordable for average investors to purchase.
By completing a 4-for-1 split at the end of this month, Apple, which currently costs about $460 a share, will trade around $115. Tesla, now hovering around $1,875, will see its stock price fall to about $375 following its 5 for 1 split.
A stock split simply increases the number of shares outstanding, so neither company will actually lose value. An investor who held one Tesla share will soon own five, but the total value of their holdings stays the same.