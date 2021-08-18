Follow CNN Business
Investors anxiously await signals that the Fed will start hitting the brakes

By CNN Business

Published 6:20 AM ET, Wed August 18, 2021
37 min ago

US stocks points to a mixed open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

After ending a five-day win streak Tuesday, US stock futures were mixed Wednesday.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the minutes from last month’s Fed meeting, which could reveal how quickly Fed officials plan on tapering asset purchases or raising rates.

Here's where things stand as of 6 am ET:

  • Dow futures fell 60 points, or 0.2%.
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%.
  • Nasdaq futures were flat
37 min ago

Companies are hoarding cash as the Delta variant takes over the globe

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Apple, Google and other big companies around the world are continuing to add to their massive piles of cash, a sign that corporations are increasingly nervous about how the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 could damage the global economy.

The world's largest nonfinancial companies had a record $6.85 trillion in cash on their balance sheets as of the end of the second quarter, according to data from S&P Global Ratings. (Banks and other financial firms are usually excluded from corporate cash lists because they are required to hold a lot of money in cash due to the nature of their daily business operations.)

The second-quarter totals are up slightly from the end of 2020. Gareth Williams, global head of corporate research for S&P Global Ratings, estimates that the cash level could hit $7.1 trillion by year's end.

39 min ago

Fintechs have a fraud problem with their Covid relief loans

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Fintech lenders helped speed the delivery of forgivable government loans to small businesses crushed by the pandemic. But these tech-savvy lenders may also have opened the door to widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer money.

Fintechs are almost five times more likely than traditional banks to have made "highly suspicious" loans through the $780 billion Payroll Protection Program (PPP), according to research published Tuesday.

Nine of the top ten PPP lenders with the highest rate of suspicious loans are fintechs — and the remaining one acts like a fintech company, according to the study by researchers at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

Read more here.