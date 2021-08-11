So much for people watching what they eat and exercising more during the pandemic.

Shares of WW (WW), the wellness company formerly known as Weight Watchers, plunged nearly 25% in early trading Wednesday after the company reported earnings and revenue that badly missed Wall Street's forecasts. WW ended the second quarter with fewer subscribers than it had this time a year ago.

Making matters worse, WW also issued underwhelming guidance for sales and profits for the full year.

The company faces a lot of competition in the health and wellness world, including several popular free diet and weight loss apps. And analysts are nervous.

During the company's conference call Tuesday evening, Goldman Sachs' Jason English told WW management that "it does look like the bigger challenge is not getting consumers focused on losing weight. It's getting them focused on paying for a subscription-based service to lose weight."

WW might also be struggling because of the reopening of America's economy, Delta variant concerns notwithstanding. UBS analyst Michael Lasser pointed out during the WW call that "it seems like the dynamic that's happening is people have been stuck at home. They're excited to get out...They're not as excited to go and focus on their wellness."

In other words, we'll have a big slice of that cake for dessert and more glasses of wine.