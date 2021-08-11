Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

US stock futures mixed ahead of key inflation report

By CNN Business

Updated 8:06 a.m. ET, August 11, 2021
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

WW shares plunge as dieters take a break

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

So much for people watching what they eat and exercising more during the pandemic.

Shares of WW (WW), the wellness company formerly known as Weight Watchers, plunged nearly 25% in early trading Wednesday after the company reported earnings and revenue that badly missed Wall Street's forecasts. WW ended the second quarter with fewer subscribers than it had this time a year ago.

Making matters worse, WW also issued underwhelming guidance for sales and profits for the full year.

The company faces a lot of competition in the health and wellness world, including several popular free diet and weight loss apps. And analysts are nervous.

During the company's conference call Tuesday evening, Goldman Sachs' Jason English told WW management that "it does look like the bigger challenge is not getting consumers focused on losing weight. It's getting them focused on paying for a subscription-based service to lose weight."

WW might also be struggling because of the reopening of America's economy, Delta variant concerns notwithstanding. UBS analyst Michael Lasser pointed out during the WW call that "it seems like the dynamic that's happening is people have been stuck at home. They're excited to get out...They're not as excited to go and focus on their wellness." 

In other words, we'll have a big slice of that cake for dessert and more glasses of wine.

14 min ago

Wendy's has another strong quarter

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A strong quarter is prompting Wendy's to raise its full-year outlook.

Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said in Wednesday's earnings that the chain had "robust growth" and "sales significantly exceeded our expectations." Sales at its US restaurants jumped 20.6% compared to a year earlier.

Breakfast is also continuing to perform strongly. Wendy's also announced it's pumping another $10 million into advertising for the year-old option.

Wendy's (WEN) stock popped more than 3% in premarket trading.

1 min ago

Ethereum is more popular than bitcoin on Coinbase

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Bitcoin may still be the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. But ethereum, the second biggest, has suddenly become all the rage with customers of cryptocurrency investing giant Coinbase Global.

Coinbase (COIN) said in its second-quarter earnings report after the closing bell Tuesday that ethereum made up 26% of the total trading volume during the quarter, compared to 24% for bitcoin. That's the first time ethereum, or ether for short, has topped bitcoin. A year ago, bitcoin made up 57% of the volume while ether represented just 15%.

Ethereum has become increasingly popular because transactions for many non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the digital assets that have taken the art and collectibles world by storm, take place on the ethereum blockchain.

Ether prices, like bitcoin and other top cryptos, have lately fallen from record high levels set earlier this year. But ether is still up about 335% in 2021 while bitcoin has gained nearly 60%.

The surge in demand for ether has been a boon for Coinbase, too. The company's earnings and sales easily topped forecasts thanks to a solid jump in users and overall trading volume. Shares of Coinbase, which went public earlier this year via a direct listing, rose more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday.

1 hr 36 min ago

US stocks point to a mixed open

US stock futures were mixed again Wednesday morning ahead of a key inflation report due out at 8:30 am ET. 

On Tuesday, the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed to fresh all-time highs in an otherwise rather quiet trading session in the dog days of summer.

Here's where things stand as of 6:15 am ET:

  • Dow futures rose 26 points, or 0.07%.
  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.11%.
  • Nasdaq futures slipped 0.38%

1 hr 46 min ago

Robinhood investors may have the last laugh after lackluster IPO

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Robinhood's Wall Street debut was tepid, just like Facebook's initial public offering more than nine years ago. But despite the lackluster start, Robinhood has roared back to life in the past week.

Can it continue to climb and eventually become the Facebook of financial services?

It's way too soon to make that call. But notably, shares of Robinhood debuted at $38 — the same price as Facebook (FB) in its May 2012 IPO. Today Facebook is trading at nearly $361.

Robinhood has certainly had a rollercoaster ride so far: The stock tumbled 8% on its first day and fell as low as $33.25 the second day. But it's since roared back up to more than 40% above the IPO price and is now trading around $54, even briefly hitting a high of $85 last week.

Read more here.

1 hr 43 min ago

Another big bank is mandating vaccines

From CNN Business' Moira Ritter

Citigroup (C) is the latest big bank to mandate vaccines for employees returning to the office as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges.

Starting September 13, employees working in the bank's New York headquarters as well as other offices in the New York metropolitan area, Chicago, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia, will need to be vaccinated and are expected in the office at least twice a week.

For employees working at other branches, Citi is strongly encouraging, but not requiring, vaccination. Those employees are required to wear masks and participate in company-provided rapid testing regardless of vaccination status. The bank said it is monitoring data but will not be bringing more employees back to any other corporate offices yet.

Read more here.